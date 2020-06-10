SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is behind bars after police say a woman was found in her Butler County home with “a hatchet lodged in the front of her skull,” the Butler Eagle reports.

According to the Butler Eagle, 29-year-old Dean Law of Armstrong is being held without bail, arraigned on multiple charges including felony attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police reportedly accuse Law off attacking his ex-fiancée with a hatchet at her home on the 600 block of Bonniebrook Road.

The Butler Eagle reports the victim told police she was lying in bed when Law allegedly appeared and hit her in the head with the hatchet. The newspaper reports she lives at home with her father, stepmother and multiple siblings. None of them saw the attack.

When Law was found in a pickup truck on the property and taken into custody, the Butler Eagle reports he told troopers he “feels better” because he “just released some stress.”

The victim was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and the Butler Eagle says police described her injuries as life-threatening.