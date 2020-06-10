PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most summer camps have been canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
So, the City of Pittsburgh is launching a program that brings camp right to your home.
CitiParks is a six-week, take-home literacy and math camp for kids.
It will offer different STEM and STEAM projects, games and giveaways.
The to-go kits will be given out at CitiParks Grab and Go locations starting next Monday, June 15.
The locations include:
• Ammon Recreation Center
• Anderson Playground – Schenley Park
• Arlington Recreation Center
• Jefferson Recreation Center
• Magee Recreation Center
• Moore Park, Brookline
• Paulson Recreation Center
• Warrington Recreation Center
• Northview Heights Public Safety Center
• Salvation Army – Westside
Printable materials are available at this link: https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/index.html
