PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials say they are turning the Highland Park Reservoir Loop into a vehicle-free space.
Reservoir Drive in the park is being closed to traffic starting Thursday.
The city says the closure’s been in the works for weeks to allow people to spend more time outside with extra space for distancing.
In a press release, Mayor Bill Peduto said, “After months of being forced inside by the pandemic, we know Pittsburgh residents are desperate to spend more time outdoors, safely and with ample space for social distancing. I want to thank all our partners for their patience in making this exciting project happen.”
The main entrance to the park from North Highland Avenue will be used as a one-way drop off.
Only Pittsburgh Department of Safety and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority vehicles will be allowed through.
The city says Zone 5 police will regularly patrol the area.
