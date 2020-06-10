Comments
MONESSEN (KDKA) – Monessen Mayor Matthew Shorraw announced on Wednesday morning that effective immediately, the City of Monessen has created a citizen-led board to help with complaints or incidents alleged at police officers or the department.
“While there are currently no issues, we wanted to make sure that we were being proactive with this measure. We shouldn’t wait until an issue arises to create this board.” Mayor Shorraw said.
The five-person board will consist of Mayor Shorraw and four community members.
The business of the board will remain confidential since it is dealing with personnel.
Monessen is currently seeking qualified residents to fill the four open seats.
You must log in to post a comment.