PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting ready for summer with her delicious Red, White and Blue Burgers!
Red, White and Blue Burgers
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground beef (85% lean)
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 6 seeded hamburger buns – toasted
- Crumbled Blue Cheese
- 1 large red pepper – roasted and sliced into 6 slices
- Vidalia onion slices
- Special Sauce (see recipe below)
Directions:
In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef with onions and Worcestershire sauce and season lightly with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well and form into 6 patties.
With your thumb, press an indentation in the center of each patty so that they will cook evenly on the grill.
Place patties on grill and grill uncovered, until browned on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and grill until the patties are medium-rare, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.
Dress the cut side of each toasted bottom bun with Special Sauce, then top with patties. Place a slice of roasted red pepper on top of each patty and top with an onion slice. Top with the blue cheese. Dress cut side of top buns with additional Special Sauce and serve immediately.
Serves: 6
Special Sauce:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 – 3 tablespoons sweet relish
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until well blended.
You must log in to post a comment.