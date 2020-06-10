Comments (2)
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A coronavirus self-swab testing site is coming to a Rite Aid in Butler tomorrow.
Along with the site in Butler, almost two dozen others and a handful in Pennsylvania are opening on Thursday.
Anyone 18 years or older — even people without symptoms — can get a test if they pre-register online. The testing site on South Main Street will operate from the store’s drive-thru window.
While there are more than a dozen Rite Aid locations offering testing across the state, the only other one in our area is Monroeville.
