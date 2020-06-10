PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With summer comes severe weather, and that means being ready for an emergency.

“Most people have an emergency kit they keep with them,” says Dr. David Chuirazzi of Allegheny Health Network Emergency Medicine.

This should be ready ahead of time in case you have to evacuate in a hurry.

“There should be food and water for at least three days. It’s important to include necessary medication and a first aid kit. It should also include specialized items as needed, including baby supplies and even pet food,” says Ray Barishansky, Pennsylvania Department of Health deputy secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection.

Toss in a flashlight, a battery-operated radio, batteries, garbage bags, cell phones, chargers and a map.

But what about coronavirus?

“You want to have your COVID supplies, which are masks and hand sanitizers,” says Dr. Chiurazzi.

Sometimes bad storms or extreme heat calls for taking shelter.

If possible, do this at home. If that’s not possible, have a plan.

“Knowing where to shelter if you do not typically shelter at home,” says Barishansky.

And maintain social distance.

“That’s going to be a challenge for all the shelter sites, particularly if they get overrun,” Dr. Chiurazzi said. “They’ll still try to maintain having people wear masks, trying to maintain social distancing as much as possible.”

Be aware of your sheltering options. Do this before there’s an emergency. Keep in mind, the city has no cooling centers right now. These typically have been in senior centers, which are currently closed.