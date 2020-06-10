



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced guidance for sports teams to restart voluntary workouts in the state’s “yellow” and “green” counties, while some teams in “green” areas can hold games and practices.

For high school sports, the guidance allows public and private K-12 schools under PIAA and PISAA in yellow and green phases to resume voluntary workouts after schools develop an athletic health and safety plan following Department of Education guidance.

Recreational teams in the green phase can hold in-person activities, including games and practices, if they follow CDC guidelines.

Gatherings of participants — including players, staff, officials and spectators — are limited to 25 in the yellow phase and 250 or 50 percent capacity in the green phase.

The guidance issued also recommends masks be worn by some people, like spectators, coaches and other adult personnel.

A press release calls the preliminary guidance a “starting point” for summer teams that may be updated for fall, winter and spring seasons.

“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

“This guidance balances keeping student athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives.”

You can read all of the guidance here.