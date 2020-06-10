



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Last week, the City of Pittsburgh Planning Commission unanimously adopted the Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan.

“The Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan is a people-based plan that identifies the community needs that will promote a healthy, safe, green and innovative community,” said Christopher Corbett, the project manager. “The implementation of this plan will be a collaborative effort of Homewood residents, organizations, and the City to make equitable and sustainable improvements throughout the community.”

The plan was the result of an effort between the Homewood Community Development Collaborative, Department of City Planning, and residents and stakeholders.

Outlined in the plan are ways to achieve the following vision: “Homewood will be an African-American cultural destination where people choose to live, work, worship, and visit. It will be safe, green, healthy, and innovative. It will have quality schools. It will be a place that protects long-term and low-income residents and equips them to be engaged and informed.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the protests of the homicide of George Floyd have shown light on the systemic disparities that negatively impact people of color across the globe,” said Reverend Samuel Ware, the co-chair of the Homewood Community Development Collaborative. “I believe that the Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan if implemented will address those disparities. This puts Homewood ahead of other neighborhoods, cities, and nations who want to address the existing disparities. We are proud of the work we have done that places us in a position to immediately address and eliminate inequities that impact Homewood. Our work is not done but we thank all who have worked hard to bring us to this point. We are excited for what the future holds.”

The full plan can be found on the City of Pittsburgh website.