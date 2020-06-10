PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The attorney of a man left paralyzed after a violent assaulted outside a McDonald’s in downtown Pittsburgh says his client is back in the hospital and fighting for his life.

Six people, including two McDonald’s workers, are accused of attacking Marc Conn and his fiancée last fall. Conn was left paralyzed and is now a quadriplegic after he was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Conn is now in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. His attorney says he was rushed to the hospital on Monday after developing sepsis.

It is unclear if he will survive.

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring between an unknown male and Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend, Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees, identified as Roneese Davis and Kaniya Martin, intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back. The fight continued outside, where Conn hit the pavement.

Conn’s attorney Bill Goodrich said he was in great spirits on Friday.

“He was very positive. He was talking about how he’ll try to be walking in six months,” Goodrich said.

But Goodrich says that may not happen.

“He has an infection that developed from bedsores, which required him to be rushed to the hospital on Monday,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich says Conn is in critical condition.

“He is in a coma, but the coma is a combination of both the systemic infection and the medication the doctors have him in order to try and control the infection,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich said Goldsworthy has been caring for Conn around the clock since he became paralyzed.

“It’s very difficult when the one you love is very sick and possibly dying,” Goodrich said. “It’s really time for prayers for Marc and his family.”

Martin’s preliminary hearing was on Wednesday morning.

Her hearing was continued to the end of July.