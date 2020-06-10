PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 2-year-old boy.
They say Moor Bey was last seen June 1 when his father dropped him off with his mom, 30-year-old Timmesha Gaines-Bey.
Pittsburgh Police detectives with SVU seeks the public’s help in the location 2-year-old Moor Bey. He was last seen on June 1st with his mother Timmesha Gaines-Bey. https://t.co/uqL5IkOXCM pic.twitter.com/qrOVSDBcLj
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 10, 2020
Gaines-Bey’s last addresses were in the Beechview and McKees Rocks area, police say, but she may have traveled to Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.
Bey is described by police as 2 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.
You must log in to post a comment.