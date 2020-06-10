CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 2-year-old boy.

They say Moor Bey was last seen June 1 when his father dropped him off with his mom, 30-year-old Timmesha Gaines-Bey.

Gaines-Bey’s last addresses were in the Beechview and McKees Rocks area, police say, but she may have traveled to Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.

Bey is described by police as 2 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.

