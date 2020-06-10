



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Investigators were on the scene on Adams Street for several hours on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leaving just before 4:00 a.m.

According to police, they have used multiple search warrants in this investigation and the main focus is the garage in the back of the home on Adams Street.

This is all in relation to the case of a missing 19-year-old, Amari Wise who was reported missing over the weekend.

His family says he is a new dad to a 2-month-old.

Wise is described as a thin, black man, 6’1″, weighing around 150 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt with a white heart in the middle.

As of this morning, police are not saying what led them to the home and the garage specifically.

Also on scene overnight and into the morning was the Lawrence County District Attorney.

It isn’t just police searching for Wise, hundreds in the community have also been canvassing the neighborhood.

The family said they haven’t heard from him in days and that is not like him. They’re hoping if someone has information, they’ll come forward.

“We want closure,” said Jamie Wise, Amari’s aunt. “Anybody that knows anything needs to speak up. If it was their child, their nephew, their whatever, wouldn’t they want someone to tell? It ain’t about being a snitch, just tell what you know.”

Police are saying that later this morning, they will be serving another warrant that will have them searching Wise’s car, which was found near El Rio Beach.

