HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai has officially announced he is stepping down from his position in the state House of Representatives and will leave his seat before the end of his term.

He made the announcement on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Mercuri, the Republican in line for the nomination to seek Turzai’s seat, issued a statement shortly after the announcement.

It said, in part:

“My family and I would like to thank Speaker Mike Turzai for his long career of exemplary public service to the people of Pennsylvania and House District 28. “Pennsylvania is going to miss this man. Mike’s record of accomplishments, optimism and service should make us all proud. I know that representing the people of the 28th District is a tall order, and one I will strive to take up with vigor and humility. It is a profound honor to have Mike Turzai’s endorsement. It is a privilege to have been one of his constituents.”

Turzai, 60, has served in the House since 2001 and became speaker in 2015 after four years as majority leader.

In January, Turzai said he would not run for reelection.