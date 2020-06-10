PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heat and humidity continue this evening. These are actually going to be among the big players in the potential for some severe thunderstorms tonight. The other main ingredient is an approaching cold front.

Right now, NWS Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east central Washington, southeastern Allegheny, southwestern Westmoreland and northwestern Fayette counties. That warning is in place until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including West Mifflin PA, McKeesport PA, Jeannette PA until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bS6BHBhCsy — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 10, 2020

Shortly after that initial warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for 15 Pennsylvanian counties, including Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Beaver, and Lawrence counties.

That watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says threats include hail, wind and the possibility of tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of KY, OH, PA, WV until 1 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/cWTCQxoLf0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 10, 2020

As storms move through our area, Allegheny County is reporting damage. There are several trees and wires down — some have even fallen onto houses.

Lincoln: 200 block Pierce Rd – tree and wires down on a house — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 10, 2020

Elizabeth Twp: 200 block Mohawk Drive – roof of residence collapsed with tree and wires down in yard — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 10, 2020

The @NWSPittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for @Allegheny_Co. Storm-related calls are coming into 9-1-1 from Elizabeth Township and eastern part of the county at this time. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 10, 2020

A tree also fell on a house in Elizabeth Township. Trees were also uprooted across the area.

A local apartment complex received a scare when a tree fell onto the building. There were no reports of any injuries.

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin explains this afternoon our area was in what the Storm Prediction Center refers to as “slight risk.” This actually means there is the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms to develop.

On the current timing, the main squall line of storms is expected to arrive around 10 p.m. for western Pa. Most of this activity will be done in our area around midnight.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with this line, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Meteorologist Ray Petelin stresses that the main threats are damaging winds and hail.

While a spotty shower could linger in the morning, clearing skies will be the trend for Thursday.

This also comes with temperatures that are easier to handle and lower humidity levels. Overall, this will lead to a nicer end to the week. An isolated shower is possible late Friday, and again this weekend.

As of now it looks like the weekend will come with more sunshine than anything else. Much cooler temperatures will arrive by the weekend, too. Highs look to be below normal, in the low to mid 70s.