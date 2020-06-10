CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.

Peter Jackson was last seen wearing camouflage Pitt college baseball hat at the Erie VA Medical Center on Monday, police say.

He is 6-foot tall, 250 pounds with a mustache and gray hair.

He lives in the Homewood area and frequents East Liberty and Wilkinsburg, police say.

Call 911 with any information.

