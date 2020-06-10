Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.
Peter Jackson was last seen wearing camouflage Pitt college baseball hat at the Erie VA Medical Center on Monday, police say.
He is 6-foot tall, 250 pounds with a mustache and gray hair.
He lives in the Homewood area and frequents East Liberty and Wilkinsburg, police say.
Police detectivesfrom SVU are asking for your help in locating 84-year-old Peter Jackson. Jackson was last seen at an Erie VA Hospital. He lives in the Homewood area and frequents East Liberty and Wilkinsburg. https://t.co/bEhW0zT2gb pic.twitter.com/AveF5NNUQs
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 10, 2020
Call 911 with any information.
