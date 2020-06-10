Comments
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — A high school music teacher is accused of having sex with two students.
Jonathan Priano teaches choir in the Wilmington Area School District in Lawrence County.
According to the criminal complaint, obtained by New Castle News, Priano used his job as a teacher to build personal relationships with students attending his classes, and he continued contact with the students after graduation.
He faces two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
The district says it’s “saddened and bothered” by the allegations and expresses empathy to any former or current students who may have suffered.
