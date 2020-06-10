GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Lives Matter Protesters March Through Monroeville As Mourners Gather In Texas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Butler County on Friday.

He will speak at a roundtable discussion hosted by the America First Policies group. It is the first in a series of events by the group called the “Great American Comeback Tour.”

The discussion is set to focus on the economy and recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The event will be held Friday afternoon at Oberg Industries in Sarver.

