Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local high school baseball player was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
West Allegheny phenom Austin Hendrick is headed to Cincinnati. The Reds selected him 12th overall. Considered to be one of the best left handed hitters in the draft. @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 11, 2020
West Allegheny High School’s Austin Hendrick was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 12 pick.
The outfielder is a power-hitting prospect who has signed with Mississipi State.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Hendrick is the only the sixth WPIAL player taken in the first round out of high school.
The 18-year-old was the No. 13 prospect on MLB.com.
You must log in to post a comment.