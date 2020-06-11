PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and one additional death.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,055 since March 14. This includes 1,923 confirmed cases and 132 probable cases.

The Health Department says the data reflected in their updates includes “information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county.”

Officials report that 354 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, which is an increase in two patients since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 135 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 69 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 173, with 161 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 11, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/ky9WPBESAH — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 11, 2020

The dashboard on the website will show an increase of more than 1,000 in the number of individuals tested. The Curative lab that is processing tests from federally qualified health centers and community clinics has added negative test results to the PA-NEDSS database. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 11, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 11, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 14 (1%)

05-12 – 19 (1%)

13-18 – 31 (2%)

19-24 – 135 (7%)

25-49 – 692 (34%)

50-64 – 541 (26%)

65 + — 623 (30%)

Health officials say 40,654 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

The increase of more than 1,000 since Wednesday is because “the Curative lab that is processing tests from federally qualified health centers and community clinics has added negative test results to the PA-NEDSS database. Positive tests from Curative had been entered manually,” county health officials say.

