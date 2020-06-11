PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe weather chances have come to an end and it looks like the rest of the day will be dry.

The driest of the air in the wake of overnight strong storms arrive later today with dew points ten degrees colder in Ohio than in western Pennsylvania.

The afternoon is looking sunny with winds being fairly strong coming in out of the west at 7-15 miles per hour and afternoon wing gusts in the 20s.

Highs today should hit the upper 70s, with the low temperatures in the low 60s likely getting there at midnight.

The forecast for Friday and mainly Saturday is changing once again and will be dependent on the timing of a cool front that will slide through the area. The rain could arrive Friday after 5:00 p.m. and last through Saturday’s sunrise.

Some of the data indicates the rain sticks around the through the day on Saturday, especially south of I-70. Friday highs will be near 80 with Saturday highs behind the front coming in at 68 degrees.

Sunday is looking pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

