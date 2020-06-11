PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At the end of June, Garth Brooks will play a one-night-only concert set to air at hundreds of drive-in theaters across the country.

The “once-in-a-lifetime experience” will be produced by Encore Live. The June 27 Saturday night event is touted as the largest ever one-night show at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020

Tickets go on sale June 19 at noon and are $100 per vehicle, with a max of either six people in the car or however many legal seatbelts there are.

An event page says theaters will start to be announced Monday June 15 at noon.

If you want a Pittsburgh-area drive-in to show this — or you are a drive-in owner — you can visit here for more information.

Brooks’ announcement comes as local drive-ins are hosting concerts of their own. The Dependable Drive-In in Moon Township will be hosting two nights of benefit concerts later this month with all proceeds going to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

While Pennsylvania is in the least-restrictive phase of reopening following coronavirus shutdowns, large events like in-person concerts with over 250 people are still prohibited.

Encore Live tells drive-in concert-goers to visit their theater’s website to learn about attendance guidelines and rules.