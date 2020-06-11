Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Thursday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Twitter that he plans to take executive action on police reform.
“I’m taking executive action on police reform in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “We can’t go on without acknowledging that our system was built on a foundation of racism.”
I’m taking executive action on police reform in Pennsylvania.
We can’t go on without acknowledging that our system was built on a foundation of racism.
We can do better. We must do better. Change starts now. pic.twitter.com/eI20fdY64w
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 11, 2020
What executive actions Wolf plans to take have not been specified yet.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.