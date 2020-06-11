CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Wolf, Some Lawmakers Clash Over State's Emergency Declaration
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Thursday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Twitter that he plans to take executive action on police reform.

“I’m taking executive action on police reform in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “We can’t go on without acknowledging that our system was built on a foundation of racism.”

What executive actions Wolf plans to take have not been specified yet.

