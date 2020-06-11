PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb has conceded the Democratic primary race for state Auditor General to former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano reports.
The primary election was nine days ago.
As of Monday afternoon, Ahmad was ahead of Lamb by just 1 percent, but political experts said many of the uncounted votes were from the Philadelphia area, where Ahmad is strong.
- RELATED STORY: Philadelphia’s Nina Ahmad Poised To Win Auditor General Democratic Nomination Over Pittsburgh’s Michael Lamb
Ahmad will now become the Democratic candidate in the race for Pennsylvania’s Auditor General’s office this fall.
She becomes the first woman of color to be nominated for a statewide executive office in Pennsylvania.
Ahmad, an immigrant from Bangladesh, earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and later became deputy mayor of Philadelphia.
She is a mother of two, and said her experience as a geneticist has given her the skills that will help her audit government agencies as auditor general.
You must log in to post a comment.