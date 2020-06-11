PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The NHL and NHLPA have agreed on an opening date for formal training camps, which is phase 3 of the league’s return plan.

Formal training camps for 24 teams will resume July 10, “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play,” the NHLPA says.

The NHL announced at the end of last month that it will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams if it is able to resume play.

NHL, NHLPA agree on opening date for formal training camps. https://t.co/35lF9nEob0 pic.twitter.com/l6W4VLXVYv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2020

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the decision is not a guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and its players’ union must still figure out safety protocols and other issues, including where to play.

The NHLPA says the length of training camp, which will lead to the start date of formal play resumption — or phase 4 — will be determined later.

When play does resume and the league launches into playoffs, the Penguins will face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

