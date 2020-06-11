GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In Bellevue, Dormont And Fox Chapel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second night of the MLB Draft is Thursday.

The Pirates have four picks on day 2. Follow along for updates.

With the No. 44 pick in the second round, the Pirates selected right-handed pitcher Jared Jones of La Mirada High School in California.

The 18-year-old is a Texas commit.

The Pirates will also make selections at picks 79, 108 and 138.

