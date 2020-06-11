Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has canceled its commencement viewing events scheduled for this weekend due to planned protests around the city.
The district was planning to recognize each senior class by hosting a virtual graduation event on the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena.
While the event will not be taking place in person, the commencement ceremonies will still air as scheduled on the district website.
To see the full commencement schedule, visit the Pittsburgh Public Schools website.
