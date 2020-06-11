SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One of Scott Township’s commissioners is getting a lot of heat after making a disrespectful statement towards Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. The remark was made by Commissioner Paul Abel during Tuesday night’s commissioner’s meeting over Zoom.

“I’m tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman,” said Abel after asking Commissioner Angela Wateska about the “green” phase and what comes after that.

“I was very surprised and it took me a while to process what he was saying. By the time I realized what he was saying, too much time had gone by, but honestly, I still should have said something,” said Scott Township Commissioner Angela Wateska.

Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald said a letter of apology will be posted to the township’s website and social media. She’s asking all the commissioners to sign it. Wateska signed it while we KDKA’s Amy Wadas was there.

“I try to think of myself as helping marginalized groups but the fact that I didn’t say anything, I am ashamed that I didn’t have the courage to say anything,” said Wateska.

Fitzgerald said the township and its commissioners are very sorry for what was said and read the letter to KDKA.

“The township, its board, administration and employees strive to serve and respect all residents and non-residents alike regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or social economic class,” said Fitzgerald.

Four of the commissioners sent KDKA’s Amy Wadas a statement saying they were appalled by Abel’s comments and don’t share his views. They also wish they had spoken out during the meeting.