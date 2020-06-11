PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested another person suspected of causing damage during the downtown Pittsburgh riot on May 30.
The Pittsburgh police say they received multiple tips about a man wearing a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police vest at the riot near PPG Paints Arena.
Police identified the man as 26-year-old Shaheed Hatch with tips cross-referenced on social media.
Police say Hatch posted a picture of himself to his Instagram account wearing the orange Pittsburgh Public Safety vest while holding a stop sign.
According to a criminal complaint, Hatch has been charged with rioting, causing or risking a catastrophe and institutional vandalism.
Police say he was also seen on video wearing the stolen vest and using the metal pole from the sign to smash the windows of an unmarked Pittsburgh police cruiser.
Police say Hatch was then seen pouring a yellowish-brown liquid on a rag near the tailpipe of the police car that later burst into flames.
Three weeks prior to the riot, KDKA cameras captured Hatch — a local DJ — participating in a mobile dance party in Elizabeth Township put together to lift people’s spirits during the stay-at-home order.
Police also say Hatch showed up at a protest in the South Hills last week and began talking to them about incidents around the Pittsburgh area. That’s when they identified him as the man in the orange vest.
Hatch was unable to post bond and is in the Allegheny County Jail.
