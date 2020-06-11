Comments
BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Braddock on Wednesday night.
According to Allegheny County Police, Braddock Police responded to a call of a man shot in the 400 block of Library Street after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the neck, right arm, and right hip.
EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Braddock Police requested assistance from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit and they are currently investigating the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
