PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 10 new Coronavirus cases Friday and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 2,065 since March 14. This includes 1,933 confirmed cases and 132 probable cases.

The Health Department says the data reflected in their updates includes “information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county.”

Officials report that 355 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, which is an increase in 1 patient since Thursday’s report.

Of those patients who were hospitalized, 135 patients required admission to intensive care units. 69 of those patients required the use of a ventilator.

The death toll has remained at 173, with 161 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

The ages, as well as the percentage of cases represented, of those in the county with COVID-19 are listed below.

00-04 – 14 (1%)

05-12 – 19 (1%)

13-18 – 32 (2%)

19-24 – 136 (7%)

25-49 – 696 (34%)

50-64 – 543 (26%)

65 + — 625 (30%)

