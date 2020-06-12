Comments
New Castle Police Department Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise
Police Search Garage Behind New Castle Home
Police And Community Continue Search For Missing 19-Year-Old Amari Wise
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The mother of Amari Wise is pleading for the safe return of her son.
“I just want my son back, only thing that matters to me,” Anitra Wise said.
Amari Wise disappeared over the weekend and for the second time this week, friends and family searched the New Castle area for him but did not find any clues.
“You’ll never get away with this, because Jehova God, that’s his name, is going to find out for me, is going to punish them, is going to bring me my son,” Anitra said. “All we want is closure.”
After the search, the group went to the mayor’s house demanding that more be done.
