HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown will serve two years probation and attend an anger management program as part of a plea deal related to a fight with a truck driver at his home in Florida.

On Friday, Brown changed his plea to no contest on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to the Miami Herald.

The plea means he accepts his sentence but did not admit guilt.

The order also requires Brown to undergo a psychological exam and complete 100 hours of community service, the Herald reports.

An arrest warrant was issued in January for Brown, who later turned himself in to police.

WATCH: Antonio Brown Turns Himself In To Police In Florida (Courtesy: CBS Miami)



The City of Hollywood Police Department says they were called to the 3600 block of Estate Oak Circle for a reported disturbance on Jan 21.

When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with the alleged victim who police say said he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt.

The victim reportedly claimed Brown was under the influence during the attack.

The man, a driver for a moving company, claimed he was hired to deliver Brown’s belongings from California, TMZ says.

When he arrived and asked for payment, Brown refused.

TMZ says records show that the driver tried to leave the property with Brown’s goods still in his truck, but Brown threw a rock at the vehicle.

The rock caused a dent and chipped paint on the driver’s side door, allegedly causing $860 in damages.

The man also claims Brown forced his way into his truck and assaulted him.