DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The White Thorn Lodge Family Nudist Park announced on Facebook that they will be closed for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White Thorn Lodge is a private, nudist park in Beaver County that was founded in 1961.

The camp also announced the cancellation of their “Superbowl 50” an annual volleyball tournament hosted at the park each summer.

“Superbowl 2020, our 50th is also canceled for this year and will take place in 2021,” the camp president said on Facebook. “The uncertainty of this virus and the economic toll it has taken on many of our guests and players brought us to this conclusion. This was not an easy decision to make, we all love hosting Superbowl and hope you all return next year for our best Superbowl ever.”

White Thorn Lodge said they plan to reopen in 2021.