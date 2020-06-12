BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Beaver County.

On Friday, KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports the house fire was on 32000 block of Main Street in Center Township.

#BREAKING: Fire crews are on Main Street in Center Township, Beaver County for a fire that destroyed a home. Everyone made it out, but one pet was taken to an animal hospital, according to the Chief. We have the latest on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/QznQ0K2rix — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 13, 2020

It started as a porch fire that quickly escalated into a working fire, Center Township Fire Chief William Brucker said.

The chief said the cause is under investigation, but he believes the fire started outside and cooking might have played a role in the fire.

Neighbors say they heard a boom and saw the home engulfed in flames.

Everyone made it out of the house, but one pet was taken to an animal hospital, the fire chief said.

There were no other injuries.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. and was out in about 90 minutes.

The home is likely a loss, the chief said.

