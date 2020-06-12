GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In Bellevue, Dormont And Fox Chapel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Beaver County, Center Township, Home Destroyed, Local TV, Shelby Cassesse

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Beaver County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Friday, KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports the house fire was on 32000 block of Main Street in Center Township.

It started as a porch fire that quickly escalated into a working fire, Center Township Fire Chief William Brucker said.

The chief said the cause is under investigation, but he believes the fire started outside and cooking might have played a role in the fire.

Neighbors say they heard a boom and saw the home engulfed in flames.

Everyone made it out of the house, but one pet was taken to an animal hospital, the fire chief said.

There were no other injuries.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. and was out in about 90 minutes.

The home is likely a loss, the chief said.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Shelby Cassesse

Comments