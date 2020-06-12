GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Greene County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement departments participated in a firearms training course last month.

Greene County DA Dave Russo approved a $4,000 scholarship to fund the training on May 18-19, he announced Friday in a release.

“We have to take care of our law enforcement if we expect them to take care of us,” Russo said in a statement. “This training is not only for the law enforcement officers but for the safety of our community as well.”

According to a release, police “not only sharpened their firearm tactics but also had the opportunity to learn new ones.”

The Greene County Regional Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, members of the district attorney’s office, including Russo, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Waynesburg Borough and West Greene School District Security all participated.

“Firearms training and education helps an officer develop weapons management and the motor movement that frees an officer mentally for observation, cognitive processing, and immediate decision making,” the release said.

The training was conducted by Blue Line Firearms Training.

The release said there are also plans for the staff at the Greene County District Attorney’s Office to do a voluntary firearms training session on June 19.

The training on June 19 will come as local protesters and legislators call for scaling back the budget of police departments.