GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In Bellevue, Dormont And Fox Chapel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arrest, Drug Bust, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a man after officers served a search warrant and allegedly discovered a “significant amount” of drugs and nearly $300,000 in cash.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Patrick Dong Jo Kim as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. They served a search warrant Thursday at his home on the 6300 block of Jackson Street in Highland Park.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

Narcotics detectives and the DEA allegedly seized drugs and drug paraphernalia along with $285,000 in cash and two firearms.

Police say they found about 6 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of THC wax along with 16 grams of raw heroin and 280 stamp bags.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

Kim was taken into custody and faces charges related to officers’ search.

Comments