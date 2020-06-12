Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a man after officers served a search warrant and allegedly discovered a “significant amount” of drugs and nearly $300,000 in cash.
Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Patrick Dong Jo Kim as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. They served a search warrant Thursday at his home on the 6300 block of Jackson Street in Highland Park.
Narcotics detectives and the DEA allegedly seized drugs and drug paraphernalia along with $285,000 in cash and two firearms.
Police say they found about 6 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of THC wax along with 16 grams of raw heroin and 280 stamp bags.
Kim was taken into custody and faces charges related to officers’ search.
