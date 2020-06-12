Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported after a crash near the Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport.
KDKA’s Royce Jones is on the scene, where he reports county dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. The call came in around 5:30 Friday evening.
The front windshield of a truck is smashed in, and everything it was hauling spilled onto the road.
Police and EMS crews are on scene. There’s no word on the victim’s condition or if anyone else was involved.
MCKEESPORT: Rollover accident on W. Fifth Ave near Mansfield Bridge. One person injured. Traffic moving fine in the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zFJgWQgM2D
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 12, 2020
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.