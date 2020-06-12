GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In Bellevue, Dormont And Fox Chapel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Mansfield Bridge, McKeesport, Royce Jones

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported after a crash near the Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport.

KDKA’s Royce Jones is on the scene, where he reports county dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. The call came in around 5:30 Friday evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The front windshield of a truck is smashed in, and everything it was hauling spilled onto the road.

Police and EMS crews are on scene. There’s no word on the victim’s condition or if anyone else was involved.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments