NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local fire department rescued ducklings trapped in a storm drain.
On Friday morning, the North Strabane Township Fire Department received a call about a report of ducks trapped in a storm drain.
When they arrived, they found nine ducklings in the drain.
“Crew utilized farm jacks and a chain and removed the grate, then a attempted to remove the ducks. However, some of the ducks waddled down another pipe. A hose line was used to float the ducks back down the pipe and removed from the storm drain,” the department said on Facebook.
The ducklings were not injured. They were then reunited with their mother duck in a pond.
