HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 686 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, as well as 49 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 77,99.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,162.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date. .

Earlier today, Allegheny County reported 10 new cases locally.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: