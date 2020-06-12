PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pleasant weather is expected on Friday with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

Friday will be one of the more comfortable days of the year with winds coming out of the northwest at 5-10 miles per hour.

Temperatures start to cool on Saturday as an upper-low sitting over Ontario, Canada will continue to push cooler air into the region.

At times there will be enough moisture for some light rain showers. The most likely place to see these light showers will be south of I-70.

For Pittsburgh, the best chance of rain will come on Saturday morning with the rest of the weekend looking dry for Allegheny County.

Other than the light rain on Saturday morning, there won’t be much else happening with the weather over the next week.

