PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were hospitalized after a dump truck crashed into the City-County Building.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Forbes Avenue downtown.
KDKA spoke to an eye witness on the scene.
“You see him come and someone was standing right there, and then hit. And they fell and was on the side — somebody under the car. The dude standing on the left-right side was under the car,” Ian Hemingway explained.
Officials haven’t provided an update on the condition of the two people hospitalized or what led to the crash.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
