WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Washington County Agricultural Fair board voted on Thursday to cancel this year’s fair.
“This decision was not made lightly but considering the Covid-19 pandemic concerns and the safety of our many stakeholders we believe it is the right decision,” said Todd Richards, Fair Board President.
The fair normally features more than 2,600 agricultural exhibits.
However, the board also voted and approved a resolution to preserve the Junior Livestock Market Competition.
That will take place between August 15 and 22 and assures the children that have spent months nurturing and raising livestock will have an opportunity to showcase their work.
Those plans will be finalized and announced in the next few weeks.
