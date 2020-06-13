JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — 38 Pennsylvania residents were arrested Tuesday and are facing federal charges related to a methamphetamine case spanning several counties in Western Pennsylvania.

Those indicted were residents of of Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Erie Counties.

They face federal charges for violating narcotics laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced the arrests and indictments on Friday.

“Methamphetamine presents a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of our western Pennsylvania communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a press release.

“This indictment represents the largest drug investigation and prosecution in the history of Clearfield County, and we have successfully dismantled an organization bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for distribution throughout northcentral PA. I want to thank DA Sayers for his partnership, and for his leadership in dismantling drug organizations that would come to Clearfield and poison our friends and neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Brady.

The ten-count Indictment was returned on May 19 and unsealed on Friday. The following suspects were named in the indictment: