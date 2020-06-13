GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In McKeesport, Monroeville
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, COVID-19

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Friday that it has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard, which will provide more specific, interactive data.

More detailed data about race and ethnicity will now be included in the county’s data on Coronavirus cases and deaths. The full data can be accessed either on the county health department’s website or on the interactive dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments