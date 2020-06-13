Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Friday that it has expanded its COVID-19 dashboard, which will provide more specific, interactive data.
More detailed data about race and ethnicity will now be included in the county’s data on Coronavirus cases and deaths. The full data can be accessed either on the county health department’s website or on the interactive dashboard.
Allegheny County today announced that an enhanced interactive dashboard is now available on the county’s website. pic.twitter.com/pHN6fJJN59
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 12, 2020
