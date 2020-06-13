Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two adults are dead and one child is in critical condition following a crash near Beaver Avenue and Island Avenue.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the two adults and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Two police officers were injured while attempting to pull the victims from the vehicle, which was on fire.
The identity of the victims has not been made available.
