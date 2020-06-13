Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police, fire, and EMS all responded to a call of a brick retaining wall falling on a child on Saturday night.
According to police, at a home in the 30 block of Carver Street, a child was trapped under a three-foot cinder block wall on the front porch.
He was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in serious condition before ultimately being pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.