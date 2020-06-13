JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – The Jefferson Hills Police officer involved in a crash on June 13 died from his injuries on Saturday.
According to Jefferson Hills Police Chief Gene Roach, Officer Dale Provins died from extensive injuries suffered in that crash.
“The Jefferson Hills Police Department mourns the loss of Officer Provins,” Chief Roach said in a statement. “Dale’s colleagues in the Department and in the Borough admired him, his sense of humor and kindness. Losing one of our own is extremely difficult. Our condolences go out to Dale’s family and friends, we share in their grief.”
Officer Provins was with the department for 15 years.
Jefferson Hills Police Department said that funeral arrangements will be shared once they are public.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Hills Area Council Of Governments Crash Team.
