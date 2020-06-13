PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday in the Hill District for renovations to the ACH Kaufmann Center.
Last December, ACH bought the Hill House Kaufmann Center with plans to make it their new home.
Leaders say the renovations will allow ACH to create a permanent arts hub in the Hill District and will also act as a safe haven for youth.
It will also provide opportunities for young adults and the community.
“To take this historic institution and continue to repurpose it and have it so that it can be something that many of our families in this community and beyond can continue to utilize, that is a special jewel,” said State Rep. Jake Wheatley.
ACH Clear Pathways bought the Kaufmann Center for around $1.5 million after the Hill House was forced to sell it to pay off debts.
