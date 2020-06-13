HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 463 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 49 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 78,462.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,211.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 496,589 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 16,546 resident cases in nursing home and personal care facilities with 2,920 reported cases among employees at those facilities since March. In total, 4,268 residents have died of COVID-19 statewide.

The state health department reports 5,965 healthcare workers have diagnosed cases.

