PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two missing children from the Pittsburgh area have been safely found, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Both 2-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey are now back in the Pittsburgh area. No other details about their return have been provided at this time.
Pittsburgh Police said earlier this week that they believed Livsey and Bey were both with Timmesha Gaines-Bey in Flordia.
